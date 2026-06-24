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Northern California hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Mendocino County

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A preliminary magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in California's Mendocino County on Wednesday morning.

The quake hit at 8:10 a.m. about 7 miles north of Redwood Valley, a lightly populated area in inland Mendocino County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake registered at a 5.6 magnitude. 

A ShakeAlert notification was sent to phones across Northern California.

mendo-co-shake-map.jpg
Shake map of the earthquake near Redwood Valley. USGS

No damage has been reported so far.

Redwood Valley is about 120 miles north of San Francisco and about 140 miles northwest of Sacramento.

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