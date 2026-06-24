Northern California hit by magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Mendocino County

A preliminary magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in California's Mendocino County on Wednesday morning.

The quake hit at 8:10 a.m. about 7 miles north of Redwood Valley, a lightly populated area in inland Mendocino County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake registered at a 5.6 magnitude.

A ShakeAlert notification was sent to phones across Northern California.

Shake map of the earthquake near Redwood Valley. USGS

No damage has been reported so far.

Redwood Valley is about 120 miles north of San Francisco and about 140 miles northwest of Sacramento.