McNair High in Stockton flooded by water main break, students shift to remote learning

McNair High School remote on Monday due to flooding

A Stockton-area school is shifting to remote learning for the day after a water main broke and caused flooding on campus.

The Lodi Unified School District announced Monday that McNair High School will be on remote learning for the day due to the situation.

"Students will need to log onto their Google Classroom during their class periods. Students on campus will be going home," the district said in a statement.

The flooding in the hallway and in a classroom at McNair High School. Daniel Cardenas

Video from the scene shows significant flooding in one of McNair's buildings. It appears several classrooms are impacted.

Workers are trying to mitigate the damage.

It's unclear how the water main broke and how long the school will be in remote learning.

Lodi Unified schools only just returned from summer break last Tuesday.