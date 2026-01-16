Plane makes emergency belly landing at McClellan Airfield during touch-and-go practice

A pilot doing practice runs at McClellan Airfield had an emergency landing Friday without gear after a malfunction, officials say.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says the small airplane – a Piper PA-28 Cherokee – was practicing touch-and-go landings when their landing gear malfunctioned and wouldn't properly engage.

The pilot then had to make a controlled belly landing on the McClellan runway.

The plane after it had to make a belly landing. Metro Fire of Sacramento

No injuries were reported, Metro Fire says.

Officials say the plane appears to have suffered minor damage and will be moved off the runway shortly.