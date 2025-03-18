Watch CBS News
Crime

Mayor of Ione arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash near post office

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
The mayor of Ione was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Monday night, the Ione Police Department said.

Around 7:45 p.m., police said someone called them about a crash near the post office. The caller told officers the other driver was Stacy Rhoades, the mayor, police said.

Ione Police said they called for the California Highway Patrol to conduct the DUI investigation in part because of Rhoades' position as mayor.

Stacy Rhoades suspected of DUI
Stacy Rhoades, who is mayor of Ione, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash near the Ione post office. 3-17-25 CBS News Sacramento

The CHP arrested Rhoades on suspicion of DUI, and he was booked into the Amador County Jail, police said.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

"The parties exchanged contact and insurance information at the scene. Mr. Rhoades was cooperative with both agencies during the investigation," police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Ione is a city in Amador County, with a population of about 5,500.

