Mayor Darrell Steinberg attends safety meeting about East Sacramento shooting, new details revealed

EAST SACRAMENTO — Community members gathered to discuss safety after a man was killed last week outside a tennis club.

70-year-old Charles Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot as he stood by his car before he ever got inside. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.

The invited guest-only meeting was attended by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

"I think it was really important to listen and to hear the fear and the anger," said Mayor Steinberg.

Inside the meeting, police gave a timeline of events, stating that they ID'd the suspect's vehicle license plate in just 35 minutes, located the suspect in three and a half hours, and arrested him in seven hours.

Police confirmed that the shooter was the passenger of the car, and the driver was not arrested. Her, the driver, involvement is still under investigation.

Among the attendees was Dan Tibbitts, the brother of Kate Tibbitts, a woman who was sexually assaulted and killed in 2021 by Troy Davis, who then killed her dogs and set her home on fire.

When asked who his message was aimed at tonight, Dan Tibbitts said, "the voters because at all levels of government; the governor's office, the state legislature, city council, our mayor, County Board of Supervisors. There's a monumental failure of our elected officials."