Matt Chapman drives in 2 runs; Giants pitchers limit Cubs to four hits in a 5-1 win

Matt Chapman's two-run single highlighted a three-run eighth inning and six San Francisco pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Michael Conforto added an RBI single, and David Villar and Jorge Soler had sacrifice flies to help the Giants win their second straight following a five-game skid.

Conforto's run-scoring single gave San Francisco a lead in the second inning. Villar's sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Michael Busch had an RBI single in the third for the Cubs, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

San Francisco rookie reliever Randy Rodríguez made his first career start, allowing one run and one hit with five strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings. Sean Hjelle followed with two scoreless innings.

Taylor Rogers, Ryan Walker, Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval protected the lead over the final 4 1/3 innings. Tyler Rogers (1-2) was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless eighth.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-5) lost for the first time since May 17, despite limiting the Giants to two runs in seven innings. The veteran right-hander permitted five hits and a walk, striking out four. He slipped to 7-3 in 14 career starts against San Francisco.

Chicago dropped to 3-12 in its last 15 road games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Shota Imanaga will get an extra day of rest and make his next start Thursday. Imanaga allowed a season-high 10 runs in three innings last Friday against the Mets.

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison threw off a mound for the first time since going on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right ankle June 16. ... RHP Alex Cobb, recovering from left hip surgery, threw his second live batting practice in Arizona. ... RHP Mason Black was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. LHP Raymond Burgos was optioned down.

UP NEXT

The Cubs hadn't named a starter for Wednesday night's game. Manager Craig Counsell said it would likely be a bullpen game. The Giants will call up 22-year-old RHP Hayden Birdsong from Triple-A Sacramento to make his MLB debut.

