Sacramento County suspect believed barricaded after reported gunfire

Cecilio Padilla
Law enforcement officers have surrounded a home in the Mather area after an alleged domestic violence incident where a suspect reportedly fired a shot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies are on the 4300 block of McRoberts Drive.

Deputies noted that the reported victim is safe with law enforcement, but the armed suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Several units, including a Bearcat armored vehicle and other law enforcement equipment, have been deployed in the neighborhood.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being. 

