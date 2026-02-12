Sacramento County suspect believed barricaded after reported gunfire

Law enforcement officers have surrounded a home in the Mather area after an alleged domestic violence incident where a suspect reportedly fired a shot.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies are on the 4300 block of McRoberts Drive.

Deputies are on scene of a domestic violence incident on the 4300 block of McRoberts Drive in Mather, where the suspect reportedly fired a shot. The victim is fortunately safe with Deputies. The suspect is armed and currently barricaded inside the residence and is believed to be… pic.twitter.com/4QzXnFX0rc — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) February 12, 2026

Deputies noted that the reported victim is safe with law enforcement, but the armed suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Several units, including a Bearcat armored vehicle and other law enforcement equipment, have been deployed in the neighborhood.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.