Investigators search for masked suspect accused of setting Turlock home on fire

Law enforcement officials on Friday said they are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of setting a Turlock home on fire.

On August 31, a security camera at a home on West Main Street captured an individual in a Halloween mask approaching the front of walking onto the porch of a residence with a plastic water jug and a 5-gallon jug, both filled with gasoline, Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers said.

Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers

The suspect is seen pouring gasoline from the jug onto the porch and a front window, before throwing what appears to be a tool through the window along with the bucket filled with gasoline. The suspect is then seen walking away from the home.

The footage doesn't show the moment the fire was started, but investigators said the homeowners were able to extinguish the flames themselves within minutes. No one inside the home was injured.

Turlock police said the attack appears to have been random.

"This isn't a Halloween prank… this really happened," Crime Stoppers said in a statement.