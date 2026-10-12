Marysville Highway 70 closed after another semi strikes railroad trestle

A semi-truck slammed into a railroad trestle over Highway 70 in Marysville Monday morning, shutting down the highway in both directions.

The crash happened near 24th Street. Caltrans said all eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked as of 10:40 a.m., with the closure expected to last several hours.

Drivers were being told to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Scene of the crash Monday morning. Caltrans

The trestle has been hit by big rigs multiple times over the years, including notable crashes in 2023, 2022 and 2016.

Caltrans is planning a major overhaul of the Highway 70 corridor through Marysville that includes replacing railroad underpasses and increasing vertical clearance.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027.