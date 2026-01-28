Marysville ring levee almost federally certified, which could save residents thousands in flood insurance

The Marysville ring levee project started in 2010. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is nearing completion of the project. Engineers are submitting for federal certification.

"We are currently starting the FEMA certification, so that should be underway here any day now. So the one-in-100-year standard, we determined that we definitely meet that," said Tom Engler, the project manager for the Army Corps Marysville ring levee project.

By federal standards, the project is done. FEMA requires a one-in-100-year level of protection. But the state of California requires a 200-year level protection, which the project might already have, but engineers are double-checking data and say state certification could happen within the next two years.

"There may be some minor work done to take away any uncertainty we have. We want to be more conservative, especially in areas like this that are very small and flood very quickly if a levee breaks," Engler said.

But the FEMA certification is also important for insurance.

"Marysville is a disadvantaged community by state standards and if we don't have FEMA certification, flood insurance rates would go from $400 to $600, to $3,000 to $4,000," Engler said.

"I think it's especially important for Marysville because it's at the confluence of two major rivers, Feather River and Yuba River, which has been the focal point of devastating floods over the last century or so," said Ryan McNally, the director of water resources and flood risk reduction with Yuba Water Agency.

The 7.6-mile-long levee surrounds the entirety of the city of Marysville, protecting more than 12,000 people.

"Including our region's only Level 3 trauma center, Rideout Hospital. It's very important we do the work to protect the people," McNally said.

"The reason it's so critical in Marysville is it's like a very small bathtub. If the levee breaks anywhere, the water quickly comes in," Engler said. "People always look at these big hurricanes, people walking around in shorts and t-shirts and wading through the water with stuff on their heads. You can't do that in California. The water is too cold, so it could quickly lead to death."

As the Marysville ring levee project nears completion, those in flood risk management say another project will be on the horizon.

"Even though we've done a tremendous amount of work here in Yuba County, there's still a lot more to do in terms of flood risk reduction. I don't think we'll ever be done; there's always more work to do," McNally said.

The state standards won't have any impact on insurance for residents, but could impede any building permits for new developments.