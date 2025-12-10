Marysville cheerleaders reach youth national competition in Las Vegas

A cheerleading program in Marysville is taking off. For the first time, every single one of its teams reached the qualifying percentage to make it to the JAMZ National Competition next year.

"It just hits you like, wow, we have done this from day one. To the games, to the championships, and now we're going to Vegas," said 11-year-old cheerleader Aaliyah.

Forty-nine cheerleaders make up the four teams with the Marysville Jr. Indians Cheer and Football Program.

"It's a small town, there isn't much to do. The program is a huge thing for our kids to stay busy, to be connected, be involved in a sense of community," said Marysville Jr. Indian's cheer coordinator, Julia Najarro.

"It keeps me energetic, it keeps me awake, it keeps me moving on with the day," said Aaliyah.

The youth program has seen some growth over the last couple of years. Najarro says it's been a blast watching the girls' self-confidence grow with it.

"You see the spark and it's being ignited. They know how hard they've worked and they want to compete," said Najarro.

"I was definitely nervous my first year, but I'm so used to it now," said 12-year-old cheerleader Aubree. "I feel like this is my favorite year."

Heading to the big floor is no small task. On top of extra practices, the teams are fundraising to make it happen.

"All of the competitive aspect comes out of our pockets," said Najarro. "So every weekend you'll see any of our MJI girls out there doing bake sales."

The cheerleaders say it was awesome to see their hard work and dedication be recognized at the qualifying competition in October, but now they're ready to take on nationals.

"It was really fun to be myself, express my emotions, all the moves, and jumps and stunts. It's just a really memorable year. It's been an amazing adventure," said Aaliyah.

The JAMZ National Competition will be in Las Vegas from Jan. 23-26.