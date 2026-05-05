Marysville High student brought handgun to campus, school officials say

A student was detained at Marysville High School after being found with a handgun, officials said.

In a statement, Superintendent Jordan Reeves told families that officials learned Monday that a student may have brought a gun to campus.

The school resource officer and other officers responded to Marysville High and detained the student. Officials said a handgun was found during a search.

Exactly how officials learned the student may have had a gun has not been fully detailed, but Reeves said the incident was an important reminder to speak up.

"The safety and well-being of our school community remain our highest priority. Counseling staff is available to support students or staff who may need support following this event," Reeves stated.

Authorities have not commented on the student's possible motive for bringing the gun to campus.