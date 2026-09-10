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Marysville firefighters battle flames at mixed-use building downtown historic district

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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Firefighters were battling a fire Thursday afternoon at a mixed-use building in downtown Marysville.

The fire was reported on the third floor of a building at 421 D St., within Marysville's historic district.

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John Fleming

The Marysville Fire Department described it as an attached building, with businesses on the lower floors and residential units on the upper floors.

Crews were actively working to extinguish the fire as of Thursday afternoon. The extent of the fire, whether anyone was injured or displaced, and what caused it were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

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