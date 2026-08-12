Marysville man arrested on suspicion of deadly stabbing, hate crime

A Marysville man was arrested this week on suspicion of homicide with an alleged hate-crime component, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

The victim, 46-year-old Akili Lewis, was stabbed just before noon on Tuesday in the area of A Street in Marysville, near a homeless encampment along the Yuba River. Lewis, a Black man, later died in the hospital, officials said.

Investigators later arrested Jesse Stewart, 48, a White man. Witnesses said the suspect yelled racial slurs at the victim, officials said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said investigators recovered a knife from the Yuba River, with help from drone pilots and divers, which they believe was used in the assault.

The investigation is currently ongoing.