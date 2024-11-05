U.K. case leads to arrest of Sacramento teacher on suspicion of child sexual abuse material possession

SACRAMENTO – A longtime teacher in Sacramento has been arrested on suspicion of child sexual abuse material, detectives say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Mark Sirard's arrest on Tuesday.

Detectives noted that the case stemmed from an investigation in the United Kingdom along with other law enforcement agencies overseas.

No other specific details about the investigation into Sirard have been released, but detectives did note his long history of being near children as a reason to be concerned about possible unreported victims.

The sheriff's office said Sirard is a Sacramento City Unified School District teacher, but did not state which school.

Sirard was booked into Sacramento County Jail on $50,000 bail, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday, but he has since posted bond and was released.

Anyone with information they believe might be relevant to Sirard's case is urged to call the sheriff's office.