Suspect in Mariposa samurai sword attack arrested in homeless camp, faces attempted murder charge

An attempted murder suspect accused of attacking another person with a samurai sword in Mariposa over Memorial Day weekend has been arrested, officials said on Thursday.

Jonathan Mishael Bays, 41, was arrested by law enforcement officials who combed through homeless encampments throughout the area. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said Bays was located inside a tent with a woman and was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said the attack happened on Saturday at the Creekside Apartments. It was "fueled by heavy drug use during a disagreement between Bays and the victim," officials said.

Bays is accused of striking the victim in the head, shoulder, wrist and hand with a large, samurai-style sword. The victim is expected to "endure lifelong repercussions" from the injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said it recovered the samurai-style sword Jason Bays is accused of using in an attack on May 23, 2026. Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

After the attack, deputies said Bays was spotted running from the apartment complex along a trail in the direction of the Mariposa County Jail. Bays was located after a multi-day search effort targeting homeless camps in the area.

Investigators also recovered the sword used in the attack as well as the outfit Bays was wearing when it happened.

The clothes Jason Bays was wearing at the time of the alleged attack on May 23, 2026, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Mariposa County Sheriff's Office

Bays was booked into the Mariposa County Jail on a no-bail warrant, the sheriff's office said. He faces charges of attempted murder, mayhem and failing to register as a sex offender.

Mariposa County law enforcement officials said Bays has a lengthy criminal history spanning the states of Florida, Alabama, Arizona, and Idaho, where he is also currently wanted.

"This arrest was not just a win for Mariposa, this was a win for the rest of the country he has terrorized as well," Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese said. "Our deputies, detectives, and assisting agencies worked tirelessly day and night to bring this dangerous individual into custody."