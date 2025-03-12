Interstate 80 closed to traffic in Sierra as storm drops heavy snow

TRUCKEE – All traffic is being turned around on Interstate 80 in the Sierra as an atmospheric river dumps snow Wednesday night.

Caltrans' website says traffic is being turned around in Applegate and at the Nevada state line due to spin-outs.

Snow levels have dropped to about 4,000 feet. Parts of the Sierra are seeing about 2-4 inches per hour.

A winter storm warning is in effect through the night and into Thursday. A winter storm watch is also in effect as a second storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the Sierra again Thursday night.

Portions of other Sierra highways—such as Highway 89, Highway 4, Highway 108 and Highway 88—are closed due to the snow.

It's unknown when any of the highways will reopen.

Highway 50 has chain controls in place from Placerville to Meyers.