Manteca woman cited after crashing into Chubby's Diner with child in vehicle, police say

MANTECA – A woman was issued a citation for driving with a learner's permit after crashing into a Manteca business with her child in the vehicle Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Manteca Police Department said the woman, who had her 6-month-old child as a passenger, drove her Toyota Prius about eight feet into Chubby's Diner around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant was closed at the time and no workers were inside. Police said the woman and her child were not injured.

Chubby's Diner has been repaired and reopened after a woman crashed into the business on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Chubby's Diner

The crash caused significant damage to the restaurant, which posted on Instagram that its landlord responded to the scene to clean and board up the windows.

"After [thoroughly] cleaning and securing the damaged areas we are OPEN & ready to serve you! Be safe!" the post read.

Police said the 30-year-old Manteca woman was not impaired but she was issued a citation because she had a learner's permit, not a license.