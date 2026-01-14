Half-dressed woman accused of stealing semi-truck making delivery in Manteca, police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly stole a semi-truck as the driver was unloading a delivery, police said.

The incident began around noon when the semi-truck driver was making a delivery along the 100 block of Northwoods Avenue.

Officers said the Sysco-owned truck's engine was off and the driver had his key with him as he was unloading the trailer, but a spare key was in his backpack, located inside the semi.

The woman, later identified as Makayla Ballewansiel, is suspected of getting into the driver's seat and taking off, police said. The man jumped out of the trailer and sustained unknown injuries. He then called 911.

Responding officers located the truck traveling south on Highway 99 near the Main Street Ripon exit. This is when the woman jumped out of the truck, wearing just a shirt, and ran from the officers.

A K-9 was deployed to bring Ballewansiel into custody. Police said the K-9 bit her in the buttocks and she defecated at the scene.

It's unknown what city Ballewansiel is from, but police said she had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary and auto theft out of Fresno County.