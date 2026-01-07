Manteca resident supports red-light cameras but has concerns over violation tickets

Red-light cameras were implemented at different intersections throughout Manteca last year to enhance safety.

Back in February 2025, Manteca police announced they were kicking off their Red-Light Safety Program with a 30-day warning period at Daniels St and Airport Way before violations were issued.

In the post, it stated, "Manteca Police Chief Stephen Schluer emphasizes the importance of this program: 'We want the public to know how seriously we take this growing issue. This warning period will give our community plenty of time to change their driving behavior before risking fines.' "

In May 2025, Manteca Police posted on Instagram about the same 30-day warning period before fines and tickets were to be implemented for a different intersection – Commerce Ave and E. Yosemite Ave.

While the goal is to enhance safety, residents have some concerns.

Manteca police issued 1,413 red-light camera violations throughout the city in November 2025 through the 24th of that month. This included one of Manteca resident Nicole Owens' citations at the Commerce and Yosemite intersection.

Owens also received a citation in December.

"My concern is that I got two of them a month apart. They were timestamped 10 minutes apart from each other," Owens said. "However, there seems to be some photoshopping done in the pictures. There's cars that were there along with me a month ago. There's cars that were added but the picture's of my vehicle are in the same spot and the other cars that were there a month ago are in the same picture. So, my concern is that it's unethical and it's something that needs to be looked into."

Owens' violations add up to almost $1,000.

"I got two tickets that are for $430 and I'm willing to pay for whatever I did wrong, but I'm not willing to pay for any injustice," Owens said.

Owens' neighbor, who often drives through the intersection, said he also has concerns. Although he hasn't received a violation, he said he waits until it flashes.

"I live right here in the apartments and all you see is the flashes, the flashes, it's non-stop and they still flash even when they're green," the neighbor, who wanted to be identified as G Lopez, said.

Lopez said he thinks that "people are getting ticketed even if they're (the traffic lights) green".

The red-light cameras are administered by the company Verra Mobility, according to Manteca police.

"I would like to see the matter fixed," Owens said. "I feel like it's an injustice to the people of Manteca, and if it's happening in other cities, that's an injustice."

Owens said 10 people at her workplace have been ticketed in the last month or two. She plans on showing up to her court appearance next week, hoping they can look into her case or lower her payment.

If you have questions about your ticket, the City of Manteca lists who you can contact on their website.

CBS Sacramento did reach out to Manteca police on Wednesday evening for comment but did not hear a response.