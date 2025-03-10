Manteca red light cameras catch nearly 700 violations in trial phase

Nearly 700 violations caught during trial phase of Manteca red light cameras

MANTECA — Red light cameras at one intersection caught nearly 700 violations during a trial phase in the city of Manteca.

Airport Way and Daniels Street is one of the busiest intersections in the city and is the first intersection in Manteca to have red light cameras.

Manteca police say the number of violations, which occurred over a span of 20 days, is telling of why they're needed.

"I call it a warning period or grace period," Manteca Police Chief Stephen Schluer said.

In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that California cities and counties can have red light cameras as long as they allow for a warning time frame for drivers.

When the grace period is over, each red light runner will receive a ticket for $490.

"It's a cost-neutral contract with the city," said Chief Schluer.

Preston James, a truck driver, is always on the road and he welcomes the red light cameras, seeing how many violations they've caught already.

"That is a staggering number. Maybe that's the reason, maybe somebody reported it," he said.

And there are more red light cameras on the way. Northgate Drive and Main Street is the latest intersection chosen to get them.

The company Verra Mobility will use its software, maintenance, and cameras to catch violators.

"It's not about the fines. It's about getting compliance," Schluer said.

Like any ticket, you can fight it, however, Manteca police will have to review all of them, as each violation comes with a 12-second video and photos.

Soon, there will be 14 rights of way throughout the city — all of them major corridors.