Manteca red-light cameras result in over 13,000 tickets issued this year

Manteca police have issued more than 13,000 red-light citations this year, but officials say the number of actual violations caught by the city's traffic cameras is significantly higher.

Manteca Police Sgt. Stephen Beermann said the department has "given out 13,367 actual citations."

The number represents only the violations that ultimately went through the department's review process, he said.

"We have a certain period of time that the violation has to be verified and sent, and if they're not done in that period of time, then the violation is not issued," he said.

All five of Manteca's red-light cameras were operational by June 1 of last year. The cameras monitor some of the city's busiest roads, including Yosemite Avenue, Main Street, Union Road, Airport Way and Louise Avenue.

Beermann said the goal is to encourage drivers to slow down.

Manteca vs. Tracy

Manteca's citation numbers also stand out when compared with nearby Tracy.

Both cities have populations of roughly 100,000 people and have a similar number of red-light cameras. So far this year, Tracy has issued just under 7,000 red-light citations — roughly half the number issued in Manteca.

Beermann said the difference could be partly explained by the amount of traffic moving through Manteca.

Manteca sits along a major route between the Bay Area and the Sierra, meaning thousands of drivers travel through the city every day, according to police.

"We have people to get from the Bay Area to Yosemite National Park. You have to go through Manteca, either the bypass, 120 bypass, or physically through town," Beermann said.

Where the ticket money goes

A red-light citation can cost a driver $490, but police say the city does not receive the full amount.

According to Beermann, only a portion of the fine goes to the department.

"The police department only receives $100 when the fine's paid," he said.

Police say violations can take different forms, from drivers attempting to beat a traffic signal to drivers making a right turn without stopping as required.

Regardless of the violation, Beermann said the department's focus is on preventing crashes and changing driving behavior.

"Hopefully after getting a citation, they'll think next time, and it'll change their driving habits and make communities safer," he said.