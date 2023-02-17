Manteca police investigating fatal shooting as homicide

MANTECA - The Manteca Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Primavera Ave. Detectives have been called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to the police, a person of interest has been identified and detained; however, no further details have been released about the suspect. Police are treating the incident as an isolated one.

The police department has advised the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been made available.