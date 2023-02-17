Watch CBS News
Local News

Manteca police investigating fatal shooting as homicide

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MANTECA - The Manteca Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday night. 

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Primavera Ave. Detectives have been called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to the police, a person of interest has been identified and detained; however, no further details have been released about the suspect. Police are treating the incident as an isolated one.

The police department has advised the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been made available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 9:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.