Manteca police impound 18 bicycles as new city ordinance takes effect

Manteca police said they impounded more than a dozen bikes this week when a large group of kids was trying to take over the roadway.

"Let's slap them on the wrist now when they're little, so they don't kill themselves when they're old enough and get a car and do stupid teenage tricks," Manteca Resident Judy Blumhorst said.

Blumhorst takes Highway 120 to get back home. In January, her exit was taken over by dozens of teens on bikes riding into the road and popping wheelies.

"Kids shouldn't be there," she said. "They're going to get hurt. There's no way bicycles are supposed to be on the highway. There's no way they're supposed to be challenging traffic on main drags in town."

Since then, the city of Manteca and the police department have taken a hard stance.

"Any planned, spontaneous or organized street takeover which is involving bicycles driven in the roadway, against the municipal code or against the vehicle code, will subject you to a misdemeanor," Manteca Police Department Sergeant Steven Beermann explained.

The crackdown was on full display Monday when police say they impounded more than a dozen bikes during a street takeover.

"They rode down the bike path and then into the roadway and started riding against traffic and committing crimes," Beermann explained.

Police say they first got word of the Manteca Takeover event on social media.

They tracked the kids using drones, which led to dozens of citations and 18 bicycles being impounded, all thanks to the new ordinance.

"This includes riding illegally in the road, children under 18 not wearing helmets or wearing the proper gear, or impeding vehicles," Beermann continued. "We have a bike path you can ride on as a group, or if you're riding on the road, you have to follow the rules of the road."

Residents like Blumhorst are thankful these takeovers are being handled by police.

"I think it's a good idea," she said. "I think there has to be some teeth in it. I think once word gets around, these kids will take it a little more seriously."

The bikes that were impounded on Monday will be held for 30 days with a $200 fee to get them back.