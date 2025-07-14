Manteca neighborhood rallies against gas station, fast food restaurant being built in community

Take a stroll down any street in Woodward Park in Manteca and you may see signs that say, "Woodward Park: Clean Air, Safe Streets, No Gas Here."

That's because on the corner of East Woodward Avenue and Pillsbury Road, a new 24-hour AM/PM gas station and fast food restaurant may be built in the heart of their neighborhood.

One community group is now trying to stop it.

"I just decided to start a Facebook group," said Johanna Titus, organizer of the Woodward Park United Against Gas Station group. "Maybe we could organize and get together and start like a little bit of a grassroots effort to see what we can do about not getting the gas station in our neighborhood."

Titus is one of the main organizers of this grassroots effort.

After going door to door and creating her own online petition, she's received over 1,000 signatures asking the city to make a change.

"There are so many gas stations in this town, but no other gas stations are smack dab in the middle of a residential area, like this one, without any other commercial or retail spaces surrounding it," she said.

The group's main concerns are increased traffic, noise, loitering and health risks.

For a city that already has over 30 gas stations and 10 more planned to open, she and the group believe another gas station isn't necessary.

"In the city's own definition of commercial mixed use, it's a place where neighbors can go and hang out and gather. Last time I checked, I don't go to gas stations to hang out, but that's just me," Titus shared.

Now, they're asking the city and developer to conduct a full environmental review, change the zoning, or cancel the project altogether.

"Maybe change some of the guidelines and make it more strict for gas stations, especially in residential areas with parks and children, elderly," she continued. "Hopefully, in the end, we can get them to either stall this or get the proper environmental report done and see if it's truly safe for our neighborhood."

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city for comment, but they said that since there are no updates on this project, they will not be providing a statement. However, they said they are aware of this campaign and are in touch with the organizers.