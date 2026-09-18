Manteca woman, 73, killed in hit-and-run while walking home from church

A 73-year-old Manteca woman died after she was hit by a driver who fled while she was walking home from church early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to West Lathrop Road near Fifth Street around 5:50 a.m. after reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

Firefighters were already providing lifesaving care when police arrived. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators believe she had been walking home from Calvary Church when she was struck.

Witnesses told police the driver left the scene in the vehicle involved. No description of the vehicle or possible suspect has been released.

Manteca police's Major Accident Investigation Team is handling the case. Anyone who witnessed the crash or was in the area is asked to call the Manteca Police Department.