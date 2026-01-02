Person injured in crash that shut down northbound Highway 99 in Manteca

A person was hospitalized after a crash shut down northbound Highway 99 in Manteca on Friday, authorities said.

The crash involving a big rig and a truck towing a trailer happened on Highway 99 near Lathrop Road.

The California Highway Patrol said one person in the pickup truck suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

All lanes of northbound Highway 99 were blocked and were expected to open sometime after 3 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unknown what led up to the crash.