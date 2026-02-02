Watch CBS News
Local News

Manteca gas main break forces evacuations, shelter-in-place for some residents

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A gas main break on Monday has break has prompted Manteca authorities to call for some residents to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

The situation is unfolding near S. Main Street and W. Antone Raymus Parkway.

Manteca police note that residents in the area should shelter-in-place unless they've been directed to evacuate. Officers and firefighters will be handling those evacuation notifications, police say.

PG&E is sending a crew to the scene to mitigate the gas leak, but no other details about the leak – including what may have caused it – have been released by authorities.

Road closures are expected in the immediate area, police say.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue