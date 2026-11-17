Plans for nearly 150 new homes in Manteca are on hold after city leaders raised questions about the costs and impacts of the proposed development, including park improvements, fire service funding and school capacity.

The Manteca City Council did not move forward Tuesday night with a proposal to bring nearly 39 acres into the city limits for the Harmony Woods project off South Airport Way.

The development calls for 147 homes and a four-acre park. But Mayor Gary Singh said the concerns raised during the process are not necessarily about adding housing, but about making sure the city has the resources to support new growth.

"I don't think it's development that they're disagreeing with. It's the impacts of development," Singh said.

One issue that emerged during Tuesday's discussion involved the proposed park and who would pay for restrooms if the project moves forward.

Expanding the existing park would require additional facilities, including bathrooms. The developer was seeking relief from some of the associated costs, but Singh said the city was not willing to reduce those fees.

"They were trying to see if there's going to be any reprieve from some of the fees and things, and then we basically said no," Singh said.

The park dispute was not the only concern raised about the project.

In a letter to the city, Lathrop-Manteca Fire District Chief David Bramell warned that annexing the property into Manteca could reduce tax revenue going to the district.

The fire district is seeking an agreement to address the potential financial impact.

"The District will require the project to mitigate its fiscal impacts to the District through a detachment mitigation agreement," Bramell wrote.

Singh said the city is still negotiating with the fire district over how to handle the financial impacts of future annexations.

"So we are still in negotiations with them to figure out how we're going to move forward on a lot of these annexations into the future," Singh said.

School capacity also came up during the review process. In a separate letter to the city, resident John Hawk called for a delay, questioning whether nearby schools could accommodate additional students.

Singh said the city has addressed its responsibilities in the process and that school capacity is now an issue for the school district to evaluate.

"So, you know, I think we've done our part. Now it's up to the school district to see what they do when it looks to looking at school capacity," he said.

Despite the concerns about fire funding and schools, Singh said the immediate sticking point Tuesday was the disagreement over the park restrooms and associated costs.

The project is expected to return to the City Council on Dec. 1. Singh said the developer will need to include the park restrooms in the proposal while negotiations with the fire district continue.

As Manteca considers additional development, Singh said the city wants to ensure new projects account for the costs they bring.

"But the biggest thing is that we want to make sure growth is paying its way," he said.