Manteca daycare owner pleads guilty in infant death case

A Manteca daycare owner pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with the death of a five-month-old child at her licensed facility.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced that Roxanne Helus entered the plea on Monday. Under the agreement, she faces up to six years in state prison.

Helus began drinking alcohol around 4 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2025, while responsible for six children at the daycare, prosecutors said. Investigators said she later drove two children to school while intoxicated and ordered more than $100 worth of alcohol for delivery to the daycare.

Around 11:30 a.m., prosecutors said Helus took the five-month-old infant into a travel trailer on the property that was not part of the licensed daycare facility and where children were not allowed. While there, she continued drinking alcohol while caring for the infant.

Investigators determined the child suffered a medical emergency and did not receive immediate emergency medical care because of "Helus' extreme intoxication." The infant later died from an anoxic brain injury, prosecutors said.

Manteca police initially arrested Helus after officers responding to the daycare found her intoxicated while the infant was not breathing. The child was transported to a hospital and later died. Police said at the time that three other children at the daycare were unharmed.

As part of her plea, Helus admitted she abused a position of trust and confidence as a licensed daycare provider responsible for protecting the children in her care.

Helus' sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 17 in San Joaquin County Superior Court.