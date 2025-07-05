Watch CBS News
Multiple injured in Manteca crash involving 5 vehicles

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
A multi-vehicle crash in Manteca on Saturday morning injured several people, the Manteca Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on eastbound Highway 120, west of Highway 99.

According to the Fire Department, a driver rear-ended another vehicle which then led to several other crashes. There were five vehicles involved in the crash.

Manteca Fire said two people had major injuries. There were five people with minor injuries, and they declined to be taken to a hospital, the Fire Department said. 

