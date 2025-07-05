Multiple injured in Manteca crash involving 5 vehicles

A multi-vehicle crash in Manteca on Saturday morning injured several people, the Manteca Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. on eastbound Highway 120, west of Highway 99.

According to the Fire Department, a driver rear-ended another vehicle which then led to several other crashes. There were five vehicles involved in the crash.

Manteca Fire said two people had major injuries. There were five people with minor injuries, and they declined to be taken to a hospital, the Fire Department said.