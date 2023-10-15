Man's death along train tracks in Sacramento being investigated as homicide

SACRAMENTO - Police say that a man found dead along train tracks in south Sacramento had been shot, which has prompted a homicide investigation.

Just after midnight on Friday, police patrol officers checked on a man who was lying near the train tracks near 38th Avenue and Fernandez Drive in Sacramento, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. Officers at the scene found the man and noticed that he wasn't conscious or breathing. Medical personnel were called out to the location and pronounced the man deceased.

During the investigation, it was found that the man had been shot. Homicide investigators then took over the investigation and, police say, are investigating the crime scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses.

The incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim will be released after next of kin have been notified, say police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.