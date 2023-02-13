Watch CBS News
Man suspected of shooting at cars near Central California highways

BAKERSFIELD -- A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting at cars near two Central California highways over the weekend, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies responded Saturday following reports that a man was pointing a handgun at pedestrians and firing at vehicles near the intersection of Interstate 5 and State Route 119 in Kern County.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a statement from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Officials did not immediately identify a possible motive.

One person received a minor, unspecified injury and did not seek medical attention, the statement said.

The suspect, who was not named, also shot into an unoccupied vehicle, officials said.

