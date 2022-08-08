Watch CBS News
Local News

Man suspected of lighting his own residence on fire in South Lake Tahoe

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man arrested on suspicion of setting South Lake Tahoe house on fire
Man arrested on suspicion of setting South Lake Tahoe house on fire 00:31

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man is facing felony charges after police say he intentionally set a house on fire in South Lake Tahoe.

Officers say 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado kept getting in the way of crews as they battled the fire on Figueroa Lane Saturday night.

No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

Investigators later found probable cause that Alvarado, who lived at the house, started the fire on purpose. They also believe he vandalized his neighbor's car.

Alvarado was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 9:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.