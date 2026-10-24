Man suspected of killing ex-wife arrested, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says

A man was arrested Saturday in connection to the death of his ex-wife inside an El Paraiso Avenue residence, Sacramento County officials said.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel initially responded to the residence at around 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 after the suspect, identified as 67-year-old Wendell Celestine, called for medical aid, saying that he had found a 56-year-old woman, who Celestine said was his girlfriend, unconscious.

Officials said that she died at the residence, and due to the suspicious circumstances of the incident, fire personnel requested law enforcement to respond to the location. The victim had signs of physical trauma and there was evidence of a possible physical altercation observed in the home, according to officials, including damaged furniture and broken glass.

Celestine was quickly detained by deputies and was later arrested on suspicion of murder after further investigation. Officials said that Celestine and the woman had formerly been married and subsequently divorced, but had since resumed a romantic relationship.

Celestine was booked into jail on a charge of murder and is ineligible for bail.