Man shot in the stomach in Rancho Cordova, deputies say

RANCHO CORDOVA – A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot in the stomach in Rancho Cordova, authorities say.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Charbono Way Tuesday morning to investigate a reported shooting.

There, a shooting victim was found and transported to the hospital. Authorities have not commented on the man's condition.

Deputies have detained a subject, identified as the man's girlfriend, at the scene.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.