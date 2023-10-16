Man shot by homeowner during attempted home invasion Hollywood Hills

LAPD investigating attempted home invasion in the Hollywood Hills LAPD investigating attempted home invasion in the Hollywood Hills 01:47

A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a homeowner in the Hollywood Hills when he attempted to break into her home Sunday night.

2800 block of Hollyridge Drive

Authorities were called to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive, just west of Canyon Drive on the border of Griffith Park.

The homeowner and her husband told police they saw a man outside their home and heard him try to push in their backdoor. They could hear the man say, "they hurt me" and asked the residents to let him inside.

The woman grabbed her shotgun and asked the man to leave before she fired her weapon at him as he attempted to reach inside his pocket, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Neighbors said the man was also attempting to get inside other homes in the area.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the shooting or if he was injured from a previous incident before he was shot.

An investigation is underway.