Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed on Simonton Street in Vallejo

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

VALLEJO — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Vallejo.

It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. along Simonton Street.

The Vallejo Police Department said a man was located at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. That man died later at an area hospital and has not yet been identified.

No information was available on a suspect or motive.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 5:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.