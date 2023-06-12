Man shot and killed on Simonton Street in Vallejo
VALLEJO — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Vallejo.
It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. along Simonton Street.
The Vallejo Police Department said a man was located at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. That man died later at an area hospital and has not yet been identified.
No information was available on a suspect or motive.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.