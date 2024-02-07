Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed in Sacramento County, homicide investigation underway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A man is dead after he was shot at least one time in the Florin area of Sacramento County on Wednesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a report of a shooting on the 7300 block of Del Prado Court, near Sandylee Way, around 12:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found a man lying on the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene, deputies said.

There is no information about a suspect at this time as the investigation is in the early stages.

Homicide investigators are on their way to the scene and deputies are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

