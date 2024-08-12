Man shot and killed, another wounded in Sacramento's College Town area; 2 detained

SACRAMENTO – One man died and another was wounded in a shooting near Sacramento State on Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened on La Riviera Drive between Howe Avenue and College Town Drive around 5 p.m., causing the road to be closed for the investigation.

This is where police said they found two men with at least one gunshot wound. One man died, police said, and the other is expected to survive.

While investigating the scene, officers said they detained two people of interest. They will be interviewed by detectives and no arrests have been made at this time.

No information about events leading up to the shooting was available as it remains under investigation.