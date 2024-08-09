Man rescued by neighbor during Gold River house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man is safe after he was rescued by a neighbor from a house fire in the Gold River community late Thursday night.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene around 10 p.m. on Silver Cliff Way, near Highway 50.

A man was sleeping inside, firefighters say, but was woken up by the smoke alarms. He then climbed up onto the roof to escape the flames and smoke.

That's when a neighbor brought a ladder and helped get him down to safety.

Firefighters say, if not for the smoke alarms, this fire could have been deadly.

One firefighter also had to be evaluated for injuries after some roof tiles collapsed onto his head during the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.