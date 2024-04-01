Watch: Man rescued as he clings to cliffside in Golden Gate National Recreation Area

Watch: Man clinging to cliff at Golden Gate National Recreation Area is rescued by helicopter crew Watch: Man clinging to cliff at Golden Gate National Recreation Area is rescued by helicopter crew 01:46

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office made a dramatic helicopter rescue Sunday night after a man fell from a cliff in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

Southern Marin Fire District requested the helicopter and crew around 7:40 p.m., the sheriff's office said Monday.

The man was approximately 50-60 feet down from the Battery Alexander trail and was clinging to the gravel rock face.

The crew of Henry-1 arrived and found the man through the helicopter's thermal imaging camera. It landed nearby and was configured for a long-line rescue.

The tactical flight officer was flown to the victim and placed him into a rescue device. The victim and flight officer were then flown to the top of the cliff, where the victim was delivered to fire personnel for medical evaluation.

The Southern Marin Fire said the man suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.