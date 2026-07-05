Man killed in Rancho Cordova stabbing, 1 injured

A man was fatally stabbed, and one was injured in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 1 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of El Mercado Drive and Chettenham Drive for a report that a group of about four or five people was arguing.

When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured who was soon pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. A second man had a laceration to the head and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said several people were at the scene and were being interviewed.