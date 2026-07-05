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Man killed in Rancho Cordova stabbing, 1 injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man was fatally stabbed, and one was injured in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 1 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of El Mercado Drive and Chettenham Drive for a report that a group of about four or five people was arguing.

When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured who was soon pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. A second man had a laceration to the head and was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said several people were at the scene and were being interviewed. 

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