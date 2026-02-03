Man killed in Elk Grove hit-and-run while fixing flat tire, police say

A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Elk Grove after a 61-year-old man was struck and killed while fixing a flat tire, police said.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian being hit along Bruceville Road. Investigators said the man had pulled over after getting a flat tire and was outside his vehicle working on it when he was struck by another driver.

Elk Grove Police Department

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver involved in the crash fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a Dodge pickup truck that likely has damage to the front passenger side.

Bruceville Road was closed in both directions between Bilby Road and Boa Nova Drive for an extended time during the investigation. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said the roadway was expected to reopen within the hour.

Elk Grove police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact the department.