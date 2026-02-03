Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in Elk Grove hit-and-run while fixing flat tire, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A hit-and-run investigation is underway in Elk Grove after a 61-year-old man was struck and killed while fixing a flat tire, police said.

The Elk Grove Police Department said officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian being hit along Bruceville Road. Investigators said the man had pulled over after getting a flat tire and was outside his vehicle working on it when he was struck by another driver.

bruceville-rd-fatal-hit-and-run-elk-grove-police.jpg
Elk Grove Police Department

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver involved in the crash fled the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as a Dodge pickup truck that likely has damage to the front passenger side.

Bruceville Road was closed in both directions between Bilby Road and Boa Nova Drive for an extended time during the investigation. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said the roadway was expected to reopen within the hour.

Elk Grove police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact the department.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue