Man in downtown Sacramento killed in apparent hit-and-run crash

Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Sacramento Police said a driver hit and killed a man early Sunday morning and then fled the scene.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police received a call about a man lying on the roadway on the 500 block of J Street.

The victim died at the scene, and police said they believe he had been struck by a vehicle. According to police, the driver appeared to have left the scene before officers arrived.

Sacramento Police said the coroner's office will release the identity of the victim once the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 916-808-5471.

