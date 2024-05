Man hurt in shooting on Stockton street

Man hurt in shooting on Stockton street

STOCKTON – Police in Stockton are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt Sunday night.

Stockton police said the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Dijon Street, near Knickerbocker Driver.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man in his 30s had been shot. That man was then rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect information has been released at this time.