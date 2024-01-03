Man hurt in Natomas shooting; parked car and house also damaged, police say

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are investigating after a shooting left one man hurt and some property damaged in Natomas late Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said officers responded to the 3000 block of Parody Way just before 11 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers said a parked car and a house were also damaged in the shooting.

No other injuries have been reported, however.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this point.