Man hit, killed by pickup truck on Highway 16 near Sloughhouse

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man was struck and killed on the Jackson Highway west of Sloughhouse early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 5:30 a.m., a white pickup truck was heading eastbound along Highway 16 near Sunrise Boulevard when a pedestrian reportedly walked right in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. His name has not been released.

Investigators say there were no signs of speeding or DUI.

Highway 16 was closed for some time Monday morning but is now back open.