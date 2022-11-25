Man hit and killed near Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - One person has died after being hit and killed by a vehicle in Sacramento County near the Sacramento International Airport.

The CHP confirms to CBS13 that at around 7:41 p.m., a man in his late 50s to early 60s was on foot when he was hit by a Nissan Altima on Bayou Way south of Metro Air Parkway. The pedestrian, who appeared to be homeless, walked out in front of the vehicle. Shortly after the incident, Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

DUI is not suspected as contributing factor in the crash.