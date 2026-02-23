Man found dead in wooded area of Grass Valley after California storm

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area of Grass Valley following a recent storm in Northern California.

Grass Valley police said just before 1 p.m. on Monday, a person walking in a wooded area between Sutton Way and Brunswick Road discovered an adult male who appeared to be in need of medical attention.

Grass Valley Police Department

Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the man was dead.

Authorities said the time and manner of death are not immediately known. The identity of the man will be released after his next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Northern California has been hit by a series of strong winter storms during the month of February, bringing heavy rain to the Sacramento Valley and significant snowfall to the Sierra Nevada and some lower elevations in the Foothills, including in Grass Valley.